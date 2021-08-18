After having been closed to both occupants and visitors the past several weeks, the Clermont City Center got the “all clear” from Jeff Powell, A.I.A., president of Clermont-based Powell Studio Architecture.
This past Friday, the building was set to be re-opened, according to an email to The News Leader from Kathryn Deen, communications director for the city; incidentally, Friday was her last day as an employee with the city, as several weeks earlier she submitted her resignation because she and her family are moving away.
The building was closed when it was noted one or two ceiling tiles were sagging, which were then addressed. Several days later the tiles were again sagging.
“It looked like the ceiling grid was pulling away from the building,” Powell said as he described what might be occurring. A further inspection was conducted which revealed something on the eastern wall of the building. “We did see some sort of movement in the outside wall.”
It was determined that stabilization be conducted. He called for hydraulic compaction and soil remediation along the eastern wall, with grading to move and divert water away from the structure.
In his report to the city, Powell noted in a July 27 report:
“Per our report and the results of the soil investigation, it is the combined opinion of our professional team, including the structural and geotechnical engineering consultants copied herein, that the structural integrity of the building is maintained and is safe for human occupancy…”
He further recommended that as a “precautionary safeguard, remove all ceiling tiles along the eastern wall until stabilization is complete.”