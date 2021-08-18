Faced with four proposed changes to ordinances, council members at the Aug. 10 agenda considered paving the way for the purchase of land located on State Road 50 and Lake Boulevard by Honda Headquarters. In turn, Honda Headquarters will submit amended site plans for the construction of a four-story, vehicle storage garage; this regardless numerous public concerns and objections.
Despite Council Member Michele Pines being the lone member objecting, fellow members and Mayor Tim Murry voted in favor of the annexation of the property. The structure will be utilized in conjunction with the existing Honda Headquarters Dealership.
Architectural plans have been submitted, along with a “conceptual” building design. The building will hold 546 vehicles and while it is planned for four-stories, there will be accommodations for parking on the uppermost — or fifth — floor of the structure.
According to City Planning Manager John Kruse, in a 6 to 1 vote of the staff with both the City Planning and Zoning Boards, a recommendation was offered for the approval of the proposed ordinance adjustments. The land use will change from Lake County Urban Low to Clermont Commercial designation. Further, the property would be re-zoned to Clermont C-2, which is for general commercial use of the lot.
The Council also approved a Conditional Use Permit for the building which would be used by Honda Headquarters to house vehicle inventory, adding the stipulation that the hours of operation be restricted to 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, unless otherwise requested and approved.
The Council and the Attorney agreed that the plan would move forward, but everything would be done to ensure that the quality of life for the neighbors would not be diminished. Concerns regarding environmental issues received the reassurance of the Attorney that all would be addressed when they arise.
PUBLIC DISAPPROVAL
The decision did not sit well with a number of residents who had filled the meeting room to voice their concerns and objections to the construction.
“This is a blatant attempt for free advertising for Honda,” said Andrea Ray, a retired teacher who lives in a home adjacent to the proposed construction. “It will be an eyesore in our community.”
Other isssues, such as those regarding run-off and drainage around the site were raised. Residents requested that access to the building be denied on the Lake Boulevard side and noted worries about traffic in the area generated by tractor-trailers and commercial vehicles.
“You have to get out on 50. Somebody is going to get killed,” said J. Avery. He warned that any visual traffic onto and turning from SR 50 would eventually cause accidents.
Attorney Mary Doty Solik of the Doty Solik Law Firm responded to many of the concerns raised by the neighbors and by the council. She explained that primary access to the structure would be on SR 50 and not on Lake Boulevard. Further, an emergency road to the rear of the building would be discussed and approved by the Emergency Services Department.
“I appreciate the frustration of the neighbors,” said Solik. “We will not change traffic patterns at the intersection by improving the visibility.”
A number of residents raised concerns as to late night deliveries of vehicles to the building and the general noise and disarray this would cause. According to Solik, hours of operation would be 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday. Any deliveries outside of those hours would need to be requested and approved by a representative from Honda Headquarters.
Her comments were met with jeers and heckling during her presentation. It led to the mayor more than once asking attendees to show respect during the presentations. At one point, a small number of residents exited the meeting, all the while verbally exhibiting their frustrations.
In addition, outbursts prompted Council Member Jim Purvis to address the audience.
“I understand the passion that brings you to the meeting,” Purvis said. “Every Council Member keeps an open mind. Everything is conceptual at this point.”