Recently, the City of Clermont honored 28 employees who have a combined 360 years of dedicated service to the community, thus celebrating those who have reached significant milestones.
z“The knowledge and experience Richared and Gene bring to work every day is absolutely amazing,” said City Manager Brian Bulthius. “All of our employees, the long-term and the newly-hired, are what make Clermont such a special and successful place.”
20 YEARS
Curt Henschel – Development Service
Jimmy Pacheco – Fire Department
David “Lee” VanDever – Public Service
15 YEARS
Fredrick Casler – Fire Department
Ruben Ceja – Public Service
Wilson Delgado-Rodriguez – Police Department
Angel Dominguez – Public Service
Christopher Ennis – Fire Department
Judd Lent – Fire Department
Drona Neura – Public Service
Suzanne O’Shea – Parks & Recreation
Alan Pun – Fire Department
Oscar Razo – Police Department
Victor Sanchez – Police Department
Russell Walker – Public Service
10 YEARS
Mike Andrews – Public Service
Wesley Carnes – Public Service
Jonathan Hanlon – Fire Department
Brian Howell – Public Service
5 YEARS
Christopher Behan – Fire Department
Jeffreu Brimmer – Fire Department
Charles Carter – Public Service
Daniel Cummins – Public Service
Wayne Fountain – Information Technology
Bryan Reimundy – Police Department
Dustin Wamsely – Fire Department