Recently, the City of Clermont honored 28 employees who have a combined 360 years of dedicated service to the community, thus celebrating those who have reached significant milestones.

z“The knowledge and experience Richared and Gene bring to work every day is absolutely amazing,” said City Manager Brian Bulthius. “All of our employees, the long-term and the newly-hired, are what make Clermont such a special and successful place.”


20 YEARS

Curt Henschel – Development Service

Jimmy Pacheco – Fire Department

David “Lee” VanDever – Public Service


15 YEARS

Fredrick Casler – Fire Department

Ruben Ceja – Public Service

Wilson Delgado-Rodriguez – Police Department

Angel Dominguez – Public Service

Christopher Ennis – Fire Department

Judd Lent – Fire Department

Drona Neura – Public Service

Suzanne O’Shea – Parks & Recreation

Alan Pun – Fire Department

Oscar Razo – Police Department

Victor Sanchez – Police Department

Russell Walker – Public Service


10 YEARS

Mike Andrews – Public Service

Wesley Carnes – Public Service

Jonathan Hanlon – Fire Department

Brian Howell – Public Service


5 YEARS

Christopher Behan – Fire Department

Jeffreu Brimmer – Fire Department

Charles Carter – Public Service

Daniel Cummins – Public Service

Wayne Fountain – Information Technology

Bryan Reimundy – Police Department

Dustin Wamsely – Fire Department

 

