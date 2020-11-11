After eight years with the City of Clermont, city manager Darren Gray has announced his resignation. He accepted a new position as deputy county administrator for Orange County starting Dec. 14.
Gray shared the news at the Oct. 27 City Council meeting at the Clermont City Center, following Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings’ announcement earlier that day at the Board of County Commissioners meeting.
Gray’s last day with Clermont will be Dec. 11. City Council appointed assistant city manager Susan Dauderis to serve as interim city manager starting Dec. 12.
“It’s an honor to be appointed interim city manager of the Choice of Champions,” Dauderis said. “I’m confident that we will have a smooth transition, and I look forward to working closely with our outstanding councilmembers, directors, businesses and residents.”
Dauderis has 20 years of multi-faceted experience in local government, seven years of which have been with the City of Clermont. Gray promoted Dauderis to assistant city manager in March 2020.
“Darren (Gray) leaves Champion-sized shoes to fill,” Clermont Mayor Gail Ash said. “I’ve had the privilege of working with him for almost a decade, and he has truly been a transformational leader for Clermont. He will be missed, and we wish him all the best as he begins his next chapter.”
