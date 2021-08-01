On July 27, at the Clermont City Council meeting, Clermont Police Department Sergeant Chris Martin was recognized and honored as Supervisor of the Year for 2020.
He was presented with an award by both Police Chief Charles Broadway and Mayor Tim Murry.
“Sgt. Martin is deserving of the honor due to his knowledge, strong work and experience,” Broadway said.
In 2015, the Sergeant became a member of the Clermont Police Department after a tenure with the Leesburg Police Department. Upon joining the Clermont Police Department, he was offered and accepted the post of acting supervisor, which he held for two years.
When he was promoted to supervisor, Martin’s command of his team was impressive.
“Under his leadership, the Bravo evening squad was the most proactive squad and consistently made more arrests than any other squad,” said Broadway. That squad, Broadway added, produced the most DUI arrests than any other squad within the agency.
As supervisor, Martin is tasked with the training of future supervisors on all aspects of their new responsibilities, to prepare them to also be successful sergeants.