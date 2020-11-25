At the October and November Clermont Downtown Partnership meetings, members covered a lot of ground.
That’s a Wrap, a holiday gift-wrapping fundraiser, is planned to take place Dec. 19, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., and people can bring unwrapped presents to be wrapped by volunteers for a donation. First Friday Food Trucks is set for Dec. 4, though it will not be held on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2021. Mega Food Trucks are planned for Jan. 16, however, and details will be shared as plans are solidified.
CDP also has put together proposals of additional events for 2021 that will be presented to the City Council for approval. One event, the annual Pig on the Pond, has been moved to October 2021.
The Clermont Downtown Partnership also is planning to rebrand downtown Clermont and selected rebranding company Prismatic to assist. With new breweries, shops, market places and restaurants coming to the area, the group expects to see a significant change in how the area operates by the end of the year.
There have been some CDP board changes, with Kimberly Grogan of Dash Sports named president, Darren Johnson of Clermont Brewing Company and Southern on 8th, named vice president and Angelina Affrunti of Corelli’s Pantry named secretary.
For more Clermont Downtown Partnership information, including how to become a member, visit www.clermontdowntown.com or email sandy@eventsbysg.com.