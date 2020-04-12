In February, Avery Wicker had the opportunity of representing District 32 at the Florida House of Representatives, participating in the 2020 Florida Page and Messenger Program in Tallahassee.
Avery, an eighth grader who attends Clermont Middle School, was chosen by her seventh-grade civics teacher, Howard Gowan, and Principal Rob McCue, to apply for the opportunity. This entailed writing an essay of why she would be the best to represent her area. Once she submitted her application and after review by Rep. Anthony Sabatini and his staff, she was chosen to partake in the program for young students interested in politics.
While in Tallahassee, Avery’s duties were to assist the Representatives and their staff during the Capital’s busiest time while they were in session.
When asked about her experience, Avery said, “This was a once in a lifetime opportunity, being able to meet and hear so many amazing stories on how many of the politicians’ journeys began, watching individuals voice their opinions on passionate matters, and being able to witness in person how a House session operates.”
Another highlight of the trip was meeting many of the dignitaries in Tallahassee, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Speaker of the House Jose R. Oliva, Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, and, of course, Rep. Sabatini.
When the House was not in session, Avery had the opportunity to tour the Old Capital and the Florida Senate and spend more time with Sabatini.
Avery said she could not wait to continue this program as a messenger in high school and someday be a page in our nation’s Capital.