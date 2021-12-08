Paula Hoisington and Sharon Key, members of the committee working toward converting the current Clermont Elementary School into the Lincoln Park South Lake Alliance and Champions Corner Community Center after it closes in 2023, were the featured speakers at the November meeting of the Clermont Historical Society.
In their presentation, the building has a long history in Clermont, that began as the Lincoln Park school in the days of segregation. Because many people still living in the Clermont area attended the school at that time, there exist fond memories of the friendships formed there.
Due to the building’s historical significance, the committee was formed to investigate ways it could be preserved and to determine how it could continue to serve the surrounding communities and the city as a whole.
The committee would like to see it become a place that impowers and enriches a wide range of people, from senior citizens looking for a place to gather. to children needing a safe place to go after school before their parents get home from work.
The two women expressed the hope that it will also continue to be a place of education. One way they would like to see this happen is as center for technological education.
Currently the only tech school in Lake County is in the north part of the county. If the Community Center were to house a tech school, it would make it much easier for local students to take advantage of these programs.
The committee has already received letters of support from the police department, the county commissioners, the City of Groveland, and many more.
WANT TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE EFFORT?
If you are interested in learning more about the Committee or in finding out how you can help with the mission, visit: lpsla.org
ABOUT THE CLERMONT HISTORICAL SOCIETY
The Clermont Historical Society was proud to be able to host these two ladies and to learn more about their plans. The preservation of the history of our community is its driving force.
To learn more about the Historical Society or the Historic Village (open every Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.) visit: clermonthistoricvillage.org, or go to its Facebook page.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Clermont Historical Society starts 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13.
Donna DiGennaro is with the Clermont Historical Society.