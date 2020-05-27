The Sunday Farmer’s Market in Clermont reopens May 31, 10 a.m.–1 p.m., with plenty of fresh food and fresh air! Located around City Hall in downtown Clermont, the weekly event has been canceled since March due to coronavirus precautions. Nearby breweries, restaurants and shops will also be open.
Safety measures will be in place, including hand sanitizing stations at the market entrance and each booth, chalk marks for lines, wider market aisles and market managers policing social distancing rules. Face coverings are encouraged for all attendees.
Market organizers request that visitors only touch what they intend to buy, follow posted signage, keep six feet from others and wash all produce before consumption.