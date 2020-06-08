With safety protocols in place, the downtown Clermont Farmer’s Market is back.
Running Sundays from 9 a.m.–1 p.m., the event featured 30 vendors when it reopened May 31. Fresh fruit and vegetables, soaps, honey and more are available for purchase.
Customers are asked to wear face coverings, touch only what they plan to buy, maintain 6 feet distance from others, refrain from gathering in groups of more than 10 and adhering to posted signage. Patrons are also instructed to wash all produce before consumption.
Hand sanitizing stations are at the market entrance and at each booth and market managers are policing social distancing rules to further protect visitors.