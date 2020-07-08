The Farmer’s Market in Clermont runs every Sunday, 10 a.m.–1 p.m., with plenty of fresh food and fresh air. Located around City Hall in downtown Clermont, the weekly event was canceled in late spring due to coronavirus precautions and reopened in late May with safety measures in place. Expect to see hand sanitizing stations at the market entrance and each booth, chalk marks for lines, wider market aisles and market managers policing social distancing rules. Face coverings are encouraged for all attendees. Market organizers request that visitors only touch what they intend to buy, follow posted signage, keep six feet from others and wash all produce before consumption.