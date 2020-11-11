As the seasons change and midday sunshine isn’t quite so mercilessly hot, the Clermont Farmers Market has extended its hours, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Held every Sunday on W. Montrose Street in downtown Clermont, the event stretches from City Hall to 8th Street. Products include fresh produce, seafood, Florida-raised grass-fed beef, French bakery, pet treats, olive oil, plants, cheese, desserts, seasonings, Latin foods, coffee, crafts and more. For the safety of guests and vendors, the booths will only be on one side of the street, which allows for more room for social distancing. Additional information is posted on the Clermont Farmers Market Facebook page.