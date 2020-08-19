Clermont firefighters are learning a new pediatric resuscitation system called Handtevy.
The training comes during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warning parents about multisystem inflammatory system in children, a condition associated with COVID-19, as well as acute flaccid myelitis, a serious condition that can progress rapidly.
This Handtevy Pediatric System will allow Clermont firefighters to provide the most advanced pediatric level of care in the field. The system provides support prior to arriving on scene and during the incident with real-time verification for treatment and medications based on age.
Treating the emergent pediatric patient is time sensitive. This system will assist Clermont firefighters’ mental preparation, as well as improve outcomes with pediatric incidents.