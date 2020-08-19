Clermont Fire Department recently made history by earning the highest possible insurance rating – a Class 1 Public Protection Classification rating from the Insurance Services Office for the first time in just over 20 years. Less than 1 percent of the nation’s public departments hold this distinction.
“We’re proud that our fire department has been recognized at the highest level,” City Manager Darren Gray said. “We’re also glad that our residents and businesses will benefit from this rating.”
Fire Chief David Ezell said having a Class 1 department (on a scale of 1 to 10) provides the lowest insurance premiums possible for hazard insurance policies. Residents and business owners are encouraged to contact their insurance companies to see if they qualify for a reduction in their fire insurance rates, he added.
Only 186 of the 29,705 public fire departments in the U.S. have a Class 1 rating, and 94 of those agencies, including Clermont, also are accredited by the Commission on Fire Accreditation International, the gold standard among fire departments around the world.
