Olympus Sports and Entertainment Group, developer of the Olympus master planned community, has selected Fetterhoff Company, Inc. to provide project and design management services for the Olympus development in Clermont.
The 243-acre Olympus project enters the infrastructure phase this summer.
“The City of Clermont continues to work closely with Olympus Sports and Entertainment Group as the cornerstone project of Wellness Way,” said Interim City Manager Susan Dauderis. “It’s great to see a Clermont-based company chosen to help shape what we expect to become a world-class destination for sports and tourism,” she added.
FCI has managed the design and construction on commercial development projects around the world, from Orlando to Shanghai.
Currently, FCI is leading the creative architectural design process for Olympus. This initial design process ties into the installation of Phase 1 infrastructure, which is scheduled to begin this summer.
In addition, FCI is managing the recruitment and onboarding process for operating participants within the Olympus sports campus. Plans for the Olympus sports campus include the Athlete Center, a centralized hub designed to provide sports performance and science, athlete nutritional services, and media/broadcast facilities.