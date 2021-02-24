March 5, the downtown Clermont First Friday event will feature music, plenty of food trucks and vendors from 5:30 to 9 p.m., with many downtown stores staying open late that night.
Popular Otis Velt & the Old School Band will be on West Montrose Street to provide music including a selection of timeless tunes from decades past, channeling such groups as the Temptations, the O’Jays and the Jackson 5. Velt’s soulful sound, backed by a four-piece music ensemble, will keep the audience on its dancing feet throughout the night. Otis & Old School Band will be playing on the Downtown Clermont City Hall lawn. Bring your lawn chairs and join in as we will all jump and “SHOUT” with Otis!
Some of the most popular food trucks will be back, including Rubios Baja Grill, Laughing Crab, Brazilian BBQ, Apps, Ritters Ice Cream, London Fish & Chippy, Oh My Dogs, El Cubanito, VooDoo, Cactus Azul, Jour d Crepes, Monsta Lobsta, Bowls for Tu, Up in Smoke and Churros & Cream.