Clermont’s history is long and interesting, and it’s been captured in the comprehensive hardcover book, “Clermont: From Gem of the Hills to Choice of Champions,” recently published by the Cooper Memorial Library Association.
An updated version of the original 1984 book, which celebrated the city’s 100th anniversary, the new book covers its early boom days, the ups and downs of the citrus industry and more. It also includes recent history, such as the recent explosive residential and commercial growth.
The book also provides a summary of the area long before the city was founded, with an overview of the geography and early residents. Because the hills of the Lake Wales Ridge were once all that stood above sea level, hundreds of unique species developed in the area, including in Clermont. This is why there are so many endemic plants found only in the area’s sandhills, including rare species of flowering trees and delicate wildflowers.
Prior to the American Civil War, Lake County residents were indigenous Native Americans and a few pioneer families. The first permanent settlers in what became Clermont were James Anderson and his family, who moved from Georgia to the area in 1853. After the Civil War ended, Florida’s population almost triples from 1860 to 1890, and orange groves started to cover Lake County hills. Anecdotes, including a story about a one-eyed ox and its alligator nemesis, bring the history to life as more people moved into the area.
Interested in learning more about the community? If you have access to YouTube, you can check out a short video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fVn4MZh1mw&feature=youtu.be
“For the first time, we are releasing a 17-minute video of Clermont during the 1920s. Previously, we only showed this at our book launch and at the book club we held after publishing. We hope that the community enjoys it and will explore more about the city through reading about it,” said book editor Doris Bloodsworth.
The book can be purchased at www.clermontbook.com. All proceeds benefit Cooper Memorial Library programs.