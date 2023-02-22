The Clermont Garden Club is gearing up for a busy Spring 2023 this year with several major events: a Flower Show and Wine Stroll in March, the Garden Walk in April, and Caladium Sales in March/April.
The Flower Show is free, while the other two events are the Club’s main fundraisers. Funds are used for the Club’s goals of educating its members (as well as all community residents) in their relationship to horticulture, conservation, environment, and the art of floral design.
March 17-18
FLOWER SHOW and WINE STROLL
The Flower Show starts on Friday, March 17, from 1-6 p.m., continues on Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The theme for this year’s Flower Show is “Emerald Magick,”where attendees can step into a magical world of plants and flowers and be entranced by a unique flower show featuring horticulture, floral design and botanical arts and crafts submitted by members of the Clermont Garden Club. The exhibits, as well as the judging, conform to the standards established by the National Garden Clubs, Inc.
On Friday, March 17, from 6-8 p.m., will be a wine stroll reception, and guests are encouraged to stroll through the exhibits as they enjoy beverages and light refreshments.
The reception is by reservation only, with admission $20, which can be purchased on Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/emerald-magick-wine-stroll-reception-tickets-441933865087
For questions, email Cindy Simon at bsktcindy@earthlink.net
April 15
GARDEN WALK
The Clermont Garden Club is planning for its 18th Garden Walk: “Tour of Private Home Gardens,” where beautiful private residential gardens can be visited and enjoyed.
The first Garden Walk was held by the club in 2001 and the tradition has continued. This year’s event, which was postponed from October 2022 due to Hurricane Ian, will now take place on Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
The tour begins at the Garden Center, 849 West Ave.
Advance tickets are $15, and tickets sold the day of the Walk are $20.
To purchase tickets in advance, please call/text Grace Rabano, Ticket Chairman, at 267-241-8557. Tickets will also be sold during the Club’s Flower Show in March.
March and April
CALADIUM BULB SALE
Members of the Clermont Garden Club have been selling Caladium bulbs for more than 10 years.
Each year our bulbs arrive directly from the grower in Lake Placid, which is the “Caladium Capital of the World.”
This year, there are three varieties to choose from: “Florida Cardinal” (red), “White Queen” (white), and “Carolyn Whorton” (pink).
Cost for each bag of 5 bulbs is $5. These varieties will grow in both sunny and shady locations.
Sales to the public will begin March 17-18 during the Clermont Garden Club Flower Show. Sales will continue on April 15 at the Garden Walk. If any remain, bulbs will be sold at the Club’s Spring Garden Festival on May 6.
ABOUT THE CLERMONT GARDEN CLUB
Clermont Garden Club celebrated its 70th Anniversary in 2019 as a member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs (FFGC). In 1949, CGC was admitted to the FFGC and incorporated in 1953.
The Mildred Amateis Garden Center was built in 1969 at 849 West Avenue on 3 lots located on Center Lake in Historic Downtown Clermont, FL. In 1970 the Garden Center was dedicated in memory of Mildred Amateis, wife of the world-famous sculptor, Edmond Amateis, who came to Clermont from Brewster, N.Y., in 1953.
The Club became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 2015. In 2016, the three lots where the Garden Center is located were transferred from Lake County (the former owner) to the Clermont Garden Club.
Clermont Garden Club currently has 66 members.
It meets the third Wednesday of the month from September through May at the clubhouse. 849 West Ave. Social time is 9:30-10 a.m., followed by the meeting, which ends at noon.
The public is welcome to attend meetings.
The clubhouse is also available for rentals.Visit: www.clermontgardenclub.com
Grace Rabano handles news information for the Clermont Garden Club.