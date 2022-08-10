The Clermont Garden Club was presented with five first place awards on May 26 at the District V11’s Spring General Meeting for program year 2020-2022. It also received a second place and honorable mention.
The awards presented included:
Yearbook — First place, awarded by the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs; prepared by Cindy Simon and Denise Palmero
Butterfly Conservation — First place, awarded by the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs.
Butterfly Conservation — Honorable mention from the Deep South Garden Clubs. (The Clermont Garden Club includes many butterfly-friendly plants and has been certified as a butterfly sanctuary by the North American Butterfly Association. Thanks to Pat Richardson, grounds chairperson, and other members who volunteer to maintain our garden.)
Library — First place, awarded by the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs. (Class A is for libraries maintained in garden clubs and Class B is for libraries maintained elsewhere). Clermont Garden Club library is open to all members to check out books with Julie Milburn, library chairperson.
National Garden Week — First place, awarded by the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs.
Public Relations — Second place, awarded by the Deep South Garden Clubs. (Last spring a lovely display window was prepared at Cooper Memorial Library to honor National Garden Week. The window display was so impressive that the library asked that it be left in place the entire month of June. Arlene Rand and Tina Worrell from the Clermont Garden Club co-chaired this project.)
Fun with Flowers workshop —First place, awarded by the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs. (Last Fall Cindy Simon led a Fun with Flowers workshop on how to plant live succulents in an impervious faux pumpkin for Halloween. Each attendee went home with a pumpkin.)
The Clermont Garden Club and its members are proud to receive these awards and will continue to thrive in educating and inspiring our residents and community to get interested in gardening themselves.
ABOUT THE CLERMONT GARDEN CLUB
Clermont Garden Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information: www.ClermontGardenClub.com
Carol Walker handles news releases for the Clermont Garden Club.