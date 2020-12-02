Five members of the Clermont Garden Club received special recognition for their hard work and dedication at the group’s Oct. 21 general meeting. Honorees for outstanding members for 2019-2020 are: Gwen Carter, bottom right; Julie Milburn, center; and Tina Worrell, top right. Linda Laulette, top left, received recognition for most active member. Ruth Webb, bottom left, was named honorary member.
Clermont Garden Club members meet every third Wednesday of the month except when there are scheduled field trips, holiday luncheons, and end of the year luncheons at the clubhouse, located at 849 West Avenue, Clermont. Meeting begin at 10 a.m. New members and guests are welcomed. Clermont Garden Club is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.