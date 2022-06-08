It was a well attended luncheon May 18 at the clubhouse at 849 West Ave.
Among those present was Arlene Rand, liaison between the Clermont Garden Club and the Florida Federation of Garden Club Inc., who had the honor of presenting this year’s awards.
Receiving awards were:
● Pat Richardson-Grounds Chairperson and Master Gardner, got Lifetime Membership Award
● Marilyn Paone - past president and Awards Coordinator, got Lifetime Membership Award
● Debra Smidt- past president, Clubhouse Rental coordinator, got Honorary Award Membership
● Helen Ribbe- coordinates CGC holiday gifts and floral arrangements to Assisted Living facilities, got Outstanding Awards Membership
● Sue Randall - floral designer and member, got Outstanding Awards Membership
As each person was named, current club President Cindy Simon placed pins on each recipient. All of these recipients have served for years and dedicated their time, knowledge and expertise to the garden club.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
At the luncheon, Simon, also reminded attendees to “Save the dates” for upcoming events:
GARDEN WALK
“A Harvest of Home Garden: to be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15; the public gets to tour neighboring homes with beautiful gardens and charming landscapes.
PLANT SALE
To be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, on our garden grounds, where a variety of plants and garden arts, etc. will be on sale.
ABOUT THE GARDEN CLUB
The goal of the Clermont Garden Club is the education of its members and the community in the relationship to horticulture, conservation, environmental needs and the art of floral design. Visit: www.ClermontGardenCub.com for clubhouse rental and membership information.
Carol Walker is the publicity chairperson for the Clermont Garden Club.