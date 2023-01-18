One of the important programs the Clermont Garden Club actively supports is its program to send youths from grades 3-8 to Wekiva Youth Camp, which is in Apopka and accredited by the American Camp Association.
Wekiva is a residential nature camp sponsored by the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc. (FFGC) for the purpose of instilling in our youth a love and respect for the real and natural Florida through nature study, conservation and protection of our environment for the future of our state and our planet.
Each year, the Clermont Garden Club sponsors four children to attend one week at Wekiva Youth Camp for free. The club pays the cost of room for a week in a camp cabin, plus meals for their entire stay. There will be four runner-up winners, who will be welcome to attend camp in the event any of the winners cannot attend.
TO APPLY
Winners must be from Lake County and will be chosen based upon the merits of a required, original essay; expressing why the youngster would like to attend camp. Campers should display an interest in nature and like the outdoors.
Essays should be a minimum of 125 words and no more than 350 words
The essay (or any questions you may have) can be submitted to Denise Mercandetti at dmercand@icloud.com
Deadline for submitting essays is Feb. 6.
ABOUT WEKIVA YOUTH CAMP
Wekiva Youth Camp is comprised of six one-week sessions during June and July at Wekiwa Springs State Park, where FFGC (a not-for-profit organization) partners with the Florida Parks Service to improve and maintain the facilities.
Florida residency is not required and campers are welcomed without regard to race, color, religion or ethnicity.
Wekiva Youth Camp promises an unforgettable experience enjoying nature, crafts, camaraderie and the beauty of the natural world in a magical, pristine setting. Campers enjoy a unique outdoor living and learning experience, with close supervision, including a medical clinic with registered nurses.
For information about the camp, visit: https://www.wekivayouthcamp.org/
Grace Rabano handles news information for the Clermont Garden Club.