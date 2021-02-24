Donna Ferraguto, a member of the Clermont Garden Club, loaned her Pilea Peperomiodes plant to the Cooper Memorial Library as its plant of the month for February.
The round-leafed plant is commonly known as Chinese money plant, a species of flowering plant of the stinging nettle family. It is a native to Yunnan and Sichuan provinces in Southern China and known for its cute coined-shaped leaves. It is very responsive to the sun, and is a beautiful houseplant that grows with ease and rapid propagation. It has a tendency to send all its leaves in one direction.
The plant should not sit in wet soil, but also should not be left to dry out completely, according to the garden club. For information on the club and its activities, visit www.ClermontGardenClub.com.