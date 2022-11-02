The Clermont Garden Club will be holding its annual plant sale from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Clermont Garden Club, 849 West Ave.
The plants being offered are those grown by Garden Club members. In addition to plants are also gently-used garden tools, pots, bird feeders and other garden related items/
There will also be raffles to win member-created raffle baskets.
The plant sale is one of the Club’s fundraisers for the year. Proceeds go towards the Club’s goal of educating its members (as well as all community residents) in their relationship to horticulture, conservation, environment, and the art of floral design.
The Clermont Garden Club also sponsors several students each year to attend Wekiva Youth Camp and SEEK (Save the Earth’s Environment through Knowledge).
Wekiva Youth Camp is a residential nature camp for students grades 3-8, with the purpose of instilling a love and respect for the “Real Florida” of our youth, as well as the knowledge of nature, conservation and the protection of our environment.
SEEK is a 4-day conference for high school students grades 10-12, in which 70 students from all over Florida attend, with the purpose to promote student initiative and leadership, to educate about climate change, water quality, and loss of wildlife habitat due to deforestation and development.
The Club also donates to Fort Myers-based ECHO (Education Concerns for Hunger Organization, a global organization that teaches citizens in countries ravaged by hunger how to create and sustain a seed bank, a water supply and current knowledge about horticulture and animals to help feed their families and communities.
In addition to all of the above, the Clermont Garden Club plans and provides many opportunities for members of the community to participate in a variety of floral design classes, horticulture knowledge, field trips and many other gardening, environmental and conservation events.
The club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and meets the third Wednesday of each month at 9:30 a.m., September through May (except for scheduled field trips, holidays and end-of-year luncheon).
The public is encouraged to visit and attends.
The CGC facility is available to rent for meetings, parties, weddings, etc. by contacting the Club’s rental chairman at www.ClermontGardenClub.com
