Create your own succulent container garden in an Aug. 29 workshop hosted by the Clermont Garden Club. The two-hour fundraiser will begin at 10 a.m. at the club, 849 West Ave. in Clermont.
Cost is $30, plus an Eventbrite fee. Attendance is limited to 18 participants, to allow for social distancing within the clubhouse, and masks are required to be worn by all present.
Register at the CGC Facebook page under Events or at the Fun with Flowers: Succulent Container Garden Workshop
Eventbrite page: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fun-with-flowers-succulent-container-garden-workshop-tickets-112899244680.
Registration will close Aug. 24. Questions? Contact Cindy Simon at bsktcindy@earthlink.net.