Members of the Clermont Garden Club have recently ended a busy, fun-filled 2022-2023 year.
In addition to the usual monthly meetings, field trips, plant sales and festivals, Fun-With-Flowers sessions and monthly plant loans to Clermont City Hall and Cooper Memorial Library, the club has organized two successful events.
In March this year, the flower show ‘Emerald Magick’ was hosted by the club and in April, members organized a successful Garden Walk to discover the hidden treasures that are in local residents’ gardens.
The club, which is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization, celebrated a wonderful year with a year-end luncheon and installed new Elected Officers for the upcoming two years, 2023-2025.
Members meet every third Wednesday of the month (September through May) at the clubhouse located at 849 West Avenue, Clermont.
Meetings will begin again in September and new members and guests are warmly welcome to attend.
The club facility is available to rent all year for meetings, parties, weddings and other events. To book a day, contact the club’s rental chairman at www.ClermontGardenClub.com