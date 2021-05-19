The Clermont Garden Club has chosen the home of Lucy Mir at 10424 Bronson Road as its May yard of the month.
Mir inherited her mother’s love of gardening and has been transforming the gardens since they moved in a couple of years ago. Their colorful beds are framed and accented by palms, cedars and podocarpus, as well as assorted variegated shrubbery. The beds and hanging baskets are planted with a rainbow of flowers, including calibrachoa, milkweed, alamanda, salvia, shrimp plant, lantana, bougainvillea, orchids, azaleas, hibiscus, bottlebrush and even a Dutchman’s pipe vine.
“Lucy’s garden attracts many kinds of butterflies and hummingbirds. Thank you for sharing your lovely gardens with us,” the club says.
For information about the Clermont Garden Club go to http://ClermontGardenClub.com.