Members current and new, as well as guests enjoyed the “New Member Orientation/Open House” held Aug. 17 at the Clermont Garden Club. There were 19 members present (three new members) and eight guests (potential new members).
Current president Cindy Simon provided a presentation outlining the goals of the club and how the club fits in with the National Garden Clubs, Inc. and the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc.
A discussion of the fundraising events and how they generate camper scholarships for Wekiva Youth Camp (3-8 grade) and SEEK Conference (Saving Earth’s Environment through Knowledge; a weekend for 10-12 grade students) was well received.
A brief description of upcoming programs and field trips was also provided. The club’s yearbook, which is available to members, details the club’s planned activities and events.
INTERESTED?
The Clermont Garden Club is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) and meets the third Wednesday of the month from September through May at the clubhouse. 849 West Ave. Social time is 9:30-10 a.m., followed by the meeting, which ends at noon.
The public is welcome to attend meetings.
The clubhouse is also available for rentals.Visit: clermontgardenclub.com
Grace Rabano handles news information for the Clermont Garden Club.