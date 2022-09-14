It’s not too late to sign up for the salsa recipe contest or the Chihuahua race at Clermont’s Sips & Salsa Festival this Saturday, Sept. 17, so make plans to attend when “all things salsa” takes over Waterfront Park.
The fun starts at 2 p.m. and lasts into the night, with activities the entire family can enjoy. In addition to the salsa making contest and chihuahua races, there will be domino contests, live salsa and Latin music and, of course, a vast selection of cultural cuisine and so much more.
“Sips & Salsa” is a great event that allows us to celebrate the Hispanic culture,” City Manager Brian Bulthuis said. “Whether you come for the food, the music or just to enjoy Waterfront Park, we hope to see you there.”
If this year’s event is anything like previous years, it’s going to be a blast, say organizers.
“The South Lake Chamber of Commerce is excited to partner again with the City of Clermont for this award-winning festival,” President and CEO David Colby said. “It gets better and better each year.”
TO SIGN UP
Be sure to register for the salsa recipe contest and the Chihuahua race by visiting www.ClermontFL.gov/events
Dogs of all kinds up to 15 pounds are invited to participate.
Sign up now and start practicing with your pup.
TO LEARN MORE
For even more event information and parking options, CALL 352-708-5975, or: www.ClermontFl.gov/events