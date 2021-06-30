We all know Clermont is a great place to live, work and play.
Our town is located in one of the most beautiful spots in the country. The rolling hills, our proximity to larger metropolitan areas, our bustling and attractive downtown and our well-kept lakefront all make for a little slice of paradise.
We all know that.
Now many more people across the nation know that, too.
In a recent article in Travel + Leisure magazine, Clermont was chosen as one of the “15 Best Lake Towns in the U.S From Maine To California.”
That’s a big deal.
I could describe our beautiful city and waterfront to you, but let’s hear it from the national magazine writer, Maya Kachroo-Levine herself:
“Clermont Chain of Lakes is a system of 11 lakes in Florida, but the historic village of Clermont is specifically nestled on Lake Minneola. About half an hour from Orlando, Clermont is the heart of this multi-lake community and is also close to Lake Louisa (the largest of the Clermont Chain of Lakes). When you’re not exploring the surrounding lakes, enjoy the small-town charms of Clermont, from the Downtown Clermont Farmer’s Market every Sunday to the shopping along Montrose Street in Clermont’s Historic Village.”
Well said.
There are thousands and thousands of towns across America with lakes. The difference between the mediocre ones and the great ones are how those towns use their lakefronts.
Some don’t really utilize them at all, some just for special occasions and some, like our town, make them a centerpiece that gets used and enjoyed every day. You can enjoy a meal at a nice restaurant at Lake Minneola or you can ride with a friend on your bicycles. You can take your kids to a splash park any day of the week.
The point is, we don’t just use our lakefront for special occasions, like fireworks or festivals. We enjoy our lakefront all year long, because it is part of the fabric of our lives.
Hats off to Travel + Leisure for recognizing that. But our real thanks should go to our community for realizing what an asset our waterfront location was and building into what it is today.
----
Speaking of our town getting recognition, Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway was named to the state’s Criminal and Juvenile Justice Information Systems Council by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The governor appoints five of the members: two police chiefs, two sheriffs and a clerk of the circuit court. The mission of the group, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement website, is to “provide statewide oversight of justice information systems and data while developing plans and policies to facilitate the coordination of information sharing and interoperability, and ensuring appropriate access and security.”
Again, we all know we have a top-notch police chief here.
It’s nice when others recognize it, too.
Jim Gouvellis is the publisher of the Clermont News Leader. You can reach him at jgouvellis@clermontnewsleader.com.