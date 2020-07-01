Lake Minneola High School graduate Meredyth Davis recently was awarded the Di Yerbury Study Abroad Scholarship by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). Davis will spend her program time in London.
Planning to major in International affairs and NGO management, Davis said, “I believe that traveling is one of the best ways that someone can learn … I hope to open my mind up to what the rest of the world is like and make me a better person.”
She added, “By making connections with people from different backgrounds, I hope to learn to embrace differences and use them to better myself and the community that I am in.”
Eventually, Davis hopes to open schools in Latin America “and provide a quality and inclusive education for children, especially young girls who have historically been excluded from equal educational opportunities.”
The scholarship program namesake, Dr. Di Yerbury, Vice-Chancellor Emeritus of Macquarie University, is the first woman to head an Australian university. NSHSS is an international honors and scholarship program co-founded by Claes Nobel, the great-nephew of Alfred Nobel, and James Lewis. For more information, visit https://nshss.org.