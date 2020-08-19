Growing up in war-torn Syria, Suzanne Chaar saw first-hand the impact that medical professionals can have on a society. During the country’s civil war, she witnessed her father, a pharmacist, and her brother, then a medical student, provide care for civilians impacted by the conflict. They inspired, in part, her aspirations to be a physician.
“There is something uniquely special about the field of medicine,” says Chaar, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences and certified nursing assistant certification at University of Florida’s Aug. 1 virtual commencement. “Every day you have an opportunity to make a meaningful impact in someone’s life. That speaks to me.”
In 2013, Suzanne and her family came to the United States, where her father previously had attended graduate school and obtained American citizenship, to escape the Syrian Civil War. They settled in Clermont, and she graduated from East Ridge High School in 2016. Two years later, Chaar was the student speaker for Lake Sumter State College’s spring 2018 commencement.
Moving to Central Florida as a high school freshman, Chaar did not know a word of English and had little familiarity with American culture. It took her more than two years to become fluent and feel comfortable around her peers. Realizing that other Middle Eastern immigrants were likely facing similar difficulties, Chaar established the Education for Arabs in USA Initiative (EAU) during her senior year of high school. What started as a Facebook group for Arab-American girls has expanded to help all students from the Middle East make a smooth transition into life in the U.S. To date, EAU has assisted more than 5,600 students, and Chaar has personally mentored more than 40 youths.
“When we first immigrated to the States, I was fortunate to have people in my life who were familiar with how things worked here and could guide me in the right direction,” says Chaar. “There are a lot of Arabs — especially, young girls — who aren’t nearly as lucky. I started EAU for them.”
While studying at UCF, Chaar received a UCF Burnett Honors College Scholarship for scholastic performance in the Honors Undergraduate Thesis Program, where she examined the cardiovascular outcomes in nonsmokers exposed to secondhand smoke. She also earned an American Association of University Women Scholarship, an Outstanding Achievement Award in STEM and an Outstanding Academic Award in Chemistry.
Throughout her schooling, Chaar has volunteered at public health centers, including Leesburg Regional Medical Center and Shepherd’s Hope Health Center in Winter Garden. In addition, Chaar is a member of the Association of Islamic Charitable Project.
Following commencement, Chaar plans to take a gap year and looks forward to carefully thinking over medical school options and volunteering at public health clinics in the Orlando area. Long-term, she hopes to settle in Central Florida while practicing medicine globally through medical missions and other public-health endeavors.