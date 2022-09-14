The Sept. 6 first hearing of the Groveland millage rate and Fiscal Year 2022-2023 by city council members stood in stark contrast to the first hearing that took place the following day in Clermont.
There were only a few comments from the public at the Groveland hearing, and little questioning and discussion from city council members. Questioning came almost exclusively from Council member Mike Radzik.
Although the proposed millage rate of 5.2 is unchanged from last year, and has been in effect longer than that, Radzik nevertheless expressed concerns.
“We have not changed the millage rate in six years,” he said. He then stated he wanted to know what pressures this might have on the FY 2023-2024 budget; the FY 2022-2023 budget is $109,828,511.
He also stated that in the future he wants the city to look into the potential of outsourcing some of the work currently done internally.
That was not all he requested.
“I would like us to have a quarterly assessment review,” he said.
No motion was made on that request.
The city council voted 4-1 to accept the proposed millage rate, and 4-1 on the FY 2022-2023 budget, with Radzik casting the dissenting vote each time.
The second and final public hearing is set for 6:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26.
CLERMONT
Although there were no “fireworks” at the first hearing by Clermont City Council on the proposed millage rate and budget, there was still rejection by the public of the proposed rollback of the millage rate. Nor did city council members appear to support the most significant rollback proposed.
The start of the meeting was conducted by City Manager Brian Bulthuis, who basically recounted the information first dispensed at the town hall meeting of Aug. 30. At that meeting, and again on Sept. 7, he pointed out that the current millage rate of 4.2061, which has been unchanged since 2015, has led to the city operating at a deficit, which it has been doing for the past several years.
To address that, and to mitigate the current situation, he has proposed five different millage rates: 4.6, 5.06, 5.2061, 5.4661 and 5.75. With the exception of a proposed millage rate of 4.6, which would still lead to the city’s budget running in the red, the other millage rates would put the city in the black.
For the most part, Clermont’s millage rate is one of the lowest in Lake County, with Leesburg and Montverde less than Clermont’s. In the case of Montverde, Bulthuis pointed out, the town does not have its own police department, plus the government operates on a part-time basis.
Leesburg is able to have a low millage rate because it controls its own utilities, thus uses revenue from that department into the general fund.
“You can see what it really takes to run a city,” Bulthuis said. He also emphasized the importance that the millage rate be rolled back and to do so now. “The city’s been kicking the can down the road.”
He also responded to an impression he said is inaccurate.
“There is a rumor we’re not trying to get grants. That’s a false rumor,” he said. Another falsehood circulating, he said is that $4 million is missing from the city’s coffers. “We are not missing that money.” The problem is that some people do not know how to read financial statements.
When comment was opened to the public, the first to speak was Tod Howard, who had bee present at the town hall meeting. At the first hearing, he took the city to task.
“You don’t have a revenue problem,” he said. “You have a spending problem.”
Other comments included the acknowledgement that the millage rate has to be rolled back, but where, exactly? The concerns voiced were how much of a burden would residents be asked to bear. Some called the proposed rollback of 5.75 ‘draconian.”
However, there were those who spoke on behalf of the proposed rollback who favored going to the highest level permitted. Among those was Otis Taylor.
“We need to make a tough decision today,” he said. “We need to fix something that is broken.”
As for the council members, it appeared that rolling back the millage rate to 5.75 was unacceptable. Tim Bates suggested going with a millage rate of 5.125. Eto Entsuah said he was not a fan of the 5.5 rate (actually, 5.4661). However, both Michelle Pines and Mayor Tim Murry supported the 5.5 rate.
Jim Purvis’ comments drew a skeptical guffaw.
“I think we give the public too much information too soon,” said Purvis. He also acknowledged the need to roll back the millage rate, and why. “We’ve reached a wall financially.”
Murry summarized the situation before calling for a vote.
“I can’t make the pain go away. All I can do is just ease the pain,” he said. He added that the topic would come up again next year, just not as draconian. He agreed with the city manager, that that the situation has been “kicked down the road” the past seven year. “But we have to do something.”
The city council voted to support a rollback of the millage rate to 5.5 mills, rather than 5.75. It would result in a drop in the FY 2022-2023 budget from $44,965,652.61 to slightly less than $1 million of that figure.
The vote was unanimous.
The second and final hearing will take place 6:30 p.m., Sept. 20