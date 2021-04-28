Hemp is big business.
And hemp-related businesses are flourishing right here in Clermont, too.
Not long ago, I was travelling with one of our sales representatives and we came across two stores selling CBD and other products that seem to be taking the market by storm. When I walked into Your CBD Store, just off of Highway 50, I met Sephanie Dible, the owner/manager. Her store could make you feel relaxed just by walking through the door.
The atmosphere is light and spa-like, with the products displayed tastefully and neatly. CBD, short for cannabidiol, is a chemical compound from the Cannabis sativa plant, which is also known as marijuana or hemp, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine. It’s a naturally occurring substance that’s used in products like oils and edibles to impart a feeling of relaxation and calm. Unlike its cousin delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the major active ingredient in marijuana, CBD is not psychoactive.
Stephanie said she got into the CBD wellness game after a career as a stay-at-home mom and cake decorator.
“I developed carpal tunnel so bad I was in a lot of pain. A friend started a CBD store in Arizona and told us about it. I tried the topical cream and it was the only thing that helped,” she said.
Her store has a lot of repeat customers, she added. “It used to be that our typical customer was over 55, but now we are seeing people from all age groups.”
CBD products are legal in Florida and in most of the country. That’s because they have a low THC content and don’t give the user a mental high feeling but rather more of a “body high” that might help with anxiety or pain.
But there is another product out there that is more closely associated with the high you get from smoking marijuana. Delta-8 is the latest product made from hemp that is, no pun intended, on fire in the marketplace.
When I visited Erik Poston at Southern Nutrition on Hancock Road, it was clear to me that I had walked into a busy supplement store. Protein powders, shakes, etc., and lots of customers who were no stranger to a gym.
Erik’s store is busy and chock full of products that aim to keep folks in shape and help them lose weight. He is an affable young entrepreneur who likes to get involved in the community. I came across a couple of Facebook posts from 2020 where he donated food and gifts (a Thin Blue Line flag) to the Clermont Police Department.
What surprised me during my visit was how many people were coming in the store for something that looks like marijuana but technically isn’t.
Delta-8 is also made from hemp, but through some complicated extraction process it slips through a federal law’s loophole.
Delta-8 is nearly identical to delta-9 THC (the one found in regular marijuana), with the location of one chemical bond setting them apart. Although both compounds activate your endocannabinoid system, that difference in structure means delta-8 binds to receptors slightly differently, which may explain its milder effects.
Users of Delta-8 report that the weed does produce a “high” but one that is not as long-lasting or as powerful as marijuana, earning the nickname “weed light.”
Erik is enjoying the sales associated with the Delta-8 loophole in federal law. He has signs outside his store that tells motorists “Delta-8 THC is here! No medical card needed.”
He markets the product on Facebook with pictures of the products in different forms, like Krispy Treats, liquids and smokable flower and pre-rolled cigarettes, or as the kids call them, “blunts.”
Is Delta-8 legal? The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says no. The DEA issued an interim rule in the fall of 2020 which stated that “[all] synthetically derived tetrahydrocannabinols remain schedule 1 controlled substances.”
But the Food and Drug Administration, which regulates hemp sales under current hemp sales law, says it is legal.
Florida law hasn’t caught up with the issue – yet.
Some states have banned it but for now the product is in legal limbo, with two federal agencies unable to agree if it should be allowed.
In the meantime, there are a couple caveats users should be aware of. If you use Delta-8 you probably won’t get arrested for using it, but you likely will fail a drug test if you are required to take one for work or are looking for work.
That’s because drug tests don’t distinguish how you got THC in your system. To a drug test, THC is THC, no matter how it got there.
Also, if you are impaired from smoking or eating too much of a Delta-8 product, you still run the risk of getting arrested for DUI.
So, my day learning about how various hemp products are being sold in our area was certainly interesting. What I learned, at least for now, is that CBD is here to stay and the part of the story pertaining to Delta-8 is yet to be written.
JIm Gouvellis is the publisher of The Clermont News Leader. You can email him at jgouvellis@clermontnewsleader.com