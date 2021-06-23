The city of Clermont has agreed that the local historical society can build a replica of Grace Chapel, which once was a part of Clermont’s landscape, at the Clermont Historic Village, located at 490 West Avenue in downtown Clermont. The non-denominational chapel will be rustic and small, and available for weddings and other events.
In addition, the village will host its Dessert Challenge on Aug. 7 after a one-year hiatus. The event was a great success two years ago, and this year promises to be even better, with more dessert vendors and family-friendly summer drinks, like smoothies, iced tea and coffee, according to Clermont Historical Society.
The historical society holds monthly meetings open to the public on the second Monday of each month. The next full board meeting will be held Sept. 13 in the Depot.
Nov. 6, the village will once again host a Heritage Day Festival, featuring old-time crafts, chores, games, live entertainment and all-around fun for children of all ages. Additional information will be shared as the event dates get closer.
Regular offerings at the village include a scavenger hunt for the young ones, with prizes at the end. Strollers can enjoy viewing a circle of bricks that were purchased by community members to honor loved ones and special events.
The village and its six buildings are open every Saturday and Sunday, 1–4 p.m., except for individual closures due to special events, such as meetings, graduation parties and weddings.
Admission is free; however, a donation of $5 per person over age 12 is requested.
If you are interested in the history of Clermont or in history in general, consider joining the Clermont Historical Society Membership is $25 per person or $35 per couple, annually.
For further information, call 352-242-7734 or visit www.clermonthistoricvillage.org.