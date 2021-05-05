April 17, all buildings at the Clermont Historic Village were reopened after having been closed or otherwise offered limited access after the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.
With the areas reopened, all visitors can tour every room in both houses, and the artifacts are all back on display, according to the Clermont Historical Society, which manages the site in conjunction with the city of Clermont.
The buildings feature furnishings, appliances, clothing, toys, photographs and more, and the schoolhouse is home to a collection of old textbooks.
The Quonset hut houses an extensive collection of World War Two memorabilia and books. The Depot has photographs depicting the history of railroads in Clermont. The Cooper Memorial Library is home to collections of antique radios, medical equipment, cameras, two typewriters, a gramophone and an artist’s molds for making a famous collection honoring the developers of the polio vaccine.
The village is located at 490 West Avenue in downtown Clermont and open every Saturday and Sunday, 1–4 p.m. Admission is free; however, a donation of $5 per person over age 12 is requested.
If you are interested in the history of Clermont or in history in general, consider joining the Clermont Historical Society Membership is $25 per person or $35 per couple, annually.
For further information, call 352-242-7734.