The Clermont Historical Society reopened June 13 for building tours.
Visitors will no-tice some changes right away. Because of major roadwork on West Avenue, it is not currently possible to get to the Village parking lot. Access to the Village will be from the grass parking lot off Minneola Avenue, which is located directly behind the Hooks School-house.
Once on the grounds, visitors are asked to report to the pavilion to sign a guest book and receive a brief explanation of the changes made to visitor procedures. Only one group will be permitted at a time in each building.
Volunteers, who wear face coverings, will be stationed where they can monitor building entrances and will not participate on tours with guests. Staff will wipe down knobs, railings and buttons after people leave each building. Some rooms will be roped off from the public.
“The Historical Society is very aware that a lot of you have been visiting the Village during its pandemic closing, and we really appreciate all the great things you said and pictures you posted on Facebook,” CHS said in a statement.
The Village will be open every Saturday and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is always free; however, a $5 donation for anyone over age 12 is requested. For membership information or further details, call 352-242-7734.