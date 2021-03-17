The Clermont Historical Society recently unveiled new additions to the Townsend House at Clermont’s Historic Village, including a doll statue of Sallie Townsend.
Townsend and her husband, James, were the first persons of African descent to live permanently in Clermont. The house that James built was the first building relocated to what is now the Clermont Historic Village.
The hand-crafted doll shown here was made by artisan Felicia Fernandez-Hagins, of Leesburg, using a photograph of Townsend that was featured in Cooper Memorial Library’s 1992 Clermont historical calendar. The artist is known in the area for making dolls featuring women in traditional African dress out of newspaper. This one is a departure from these, because Fernandez-Hagins copied the style of the dress shown in the picture. The doll is on display in the dining room of the house, on top of a china cabinet that once belonged to Townsend’s granddaughter.
Other new items in the Townsend House are tools and carpentry instruction books displayed on shelves in the bathroom and a blue and white upholstered chair in the living room which can be seen as you enter the house. All of the furnishing, clothing and items on display in all the buildings at the Historic Village have been donated through the generosity of the people of Clermont and the surrounding communities, according to the Clermont Historical Society.
The Historic Village, located at 490 West Avenue on the shores of Lake Minneola directly across from Victory Pointe, is a unique partnership between the City of Clermont and the Clermont Historical Society.
The Village is open every Saturday and Sunday, 1–4 p.m. Volunteers are on hand to answer questions and give guided tours when requested. Admission is free; however, a $5 donation per person over age 12 is suggested.
If you are interested in the history of Clermont or in history in general, consider joining the Clermont Historical Society. Annual membership is $25 per person or $35 per couple.
At this time, only board members are attending the society’s monthly meetings, which are held on the second Monday of each month, but members and guests are invited to join via Zoom. For further information, call 352-242-7734.