On a recent sunny Saturday morning, members of the South Lake Art League visited the Clermont Historic Village to sketch or photograph the site and its buildings.
Are you artistically inclined? Do you enjoy sketching, painting or taking photographs? Consider a visit to the historic village for a few hours of indulging in your hobby.
The village is located at 490 West Avenue on the shores of Lake Minneola and is home to six buildings, each with its own style and charm.
If you like stately, then the two-story, white Kern House is perfect for you. Is rustic more to your taste? Then Clermont’s first one-room schoolhouse is just what you are looking for. How about something a little quirky? The World War Two Quonset hut could be perfect. Or, if traditional Florida is more to your liking, check out the Townsend House with its cracker house appeal.
The village is open every Saturday and Sunday, 1–4 p.m. Admission is free; however, a donation of $5 per person over age 12 is requested.
If you are interested in the history of Clermont or in history in general, consider joining the Clermont Historical Society Membership is $25 per person or $35 per couple, annually.
For further information, call 352-242-7734.