The 2021 board of directors of the Clermont Historical Society recently gathered on the steps of the Kern House, along with the Clermont Historic Village manager, for a group photo. The only member missing was longtime historical society member Larry Rescoe.
The Historical Society is responsible for maintaining the interior of all the buildings in the Village, sponsoring events designed to educate visitors about the history of Clermont, conducting tours of seven of the structures at the Village and preserving the memory of the pioneering families who settled in Clermont, according to the group.
The Clermont Village is located at 490 West Avenue overlooking Lake Minneola and Victory Pointe and within easy walking distance of Clermont’s historic shopping district. It’s open Saturdays and Sundays, 1–4 p.m., for tours.
Admission to the Village is free, however, a $5 donation per person over 12 is requested.
Interested in the history of Clermont or in history in general? Consider joining the Clermont Historical Society. Annual membership is $25 per person or $35 for a couple. At this time, only board members are attending the society’s monthly meetings, which are held on the second Monday of each month. Members and guests are invited to join via Zoom, however.
More photos and information about the Village are posted on the group’s Facebook page. For more information, call 352-242-7734.