One recent Saturday afternoon, Clermont Woman’s Club treasurer Helen Cooney stopped by the Clermont Historic Village to present the Clermont Historical Society with a check.
“The Historical Society is very thankful to the Woman’s Club for their continued support of its efforts to preserve Clermont’s history and to pass an appreciation of that history on to the public,” the group said in a prepared statement.
The village is located at 490 West Avenue in downtown Clermont and open every Saturday and Sunday, 1–4 p.m. Admission is free; however, a donation of $5 per person over 12 is requested.
If you are interested in the history of Clermont or in history in general, consider joining the Clermont Historical Society Membership is $25 per person or $35 per couple, annually.
For further information, call 352-242-7734.