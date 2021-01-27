Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and the Clermont Historical Society is offering a heartwarming and durable gift suggestion this year: A personalized brick for that special someone that will be placed in the circular walkway at the Clermont Historic Village.
To order a brick, call 352-242-7734 or 352-432-3496 and leave a message or email slhistoricalsociety@gmail.com. Every effort will be made to have the brick in place for Feb. 14.
The Clermont Village is located at 490 West Avenue overlooking Lake Minneola and Victory Pointe and within easy walking distance of Clermont’s historic shopping district. It’s open Saturdays and Sundays, 1–4 p.m., for tours.