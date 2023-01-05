Clermont Historical Society wishes a Happy New Year

January in Florida is a great time to be outdoors and the Clermont Historical Society invites anyone interested to join them at Clermont’s Historic Village.
Situated on the shores of beautiful Lake Minneola, the Village is a great place to enjoy fresh air while learning about the history of the community.
Home to eight individual structures, the Village gives visitors the opportunity to browse two homes, an early train depot, the town’s first library, a WWII Quonset hut, and replicas of the original one-room schoolhouse and one of the early churches. There is even a replica of a one-seater outhouse.
The Village is open for tours from 1-4 p.m., every Saturday and Sunday and is a great place to visit after going to the downtown farmer’s market or out to brunch after church, or both.
A donation of $5 per person over 12 is requested.
BECOME A MEMBER
If you are interested in the history of Clermont or history in general, why not consider joining the Historical Society and getting involved in the Historic Village, which is located at 490 West Ave.
Annual dues are $25 for an individual and $35 for a couple.
The Society meets in the train depot at 6 p.m., the second Monday of every month, with guest speakers at 7 p.m., as announced. Meetings are open to the public.
The next meeting is Feb. 13 and is open to the public.