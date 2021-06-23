For those of us who are convinced our dogs are just very small people with a lot of hair and an extra set of legs, Pups in the Park is just what we needed.
With the pandemic lockdown over and COVID-19 fears waning, Pups in the Park was one of the first post-COVID public events in town where lots of people were able to congregate and have a little fun.
The event was organized by the Clermont Police Department and City of Clermont, and it was a hit with area dog lovers. I mean, what’s not to like about a doggie swimsuit contest and a Frisbee contest where one member of the team has to catch the flying disc with their teeth?
If you want to know more about how much fun it was, check out a new column in the News Leader called Around Clermont on page 16. Our new correspondent, Esmeralda Teresa Hernandez-Polanco, will be out and about in the community highlighting community events.
---
Speaking of post-COVID events, it’s time to start thinking about saying Happy Birthday to the USA with an old-fashioned fireworks display. The City of Clermont is bringing back Red, White & Boom at Waterfront Park on July 4.
“We’re happy to bring back this popular patriotic event for our Clermont community, especially after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19,” Interim City Manager Susan Dauderis said.
The celebration kicks off at 7 p.m. at the Highlander Pavilion with opening remarks from Clermont Mayor Tim Murry, the National Anthem, a presentation by the City of Clermont Honor Guard and an invocation, and the fireworks will be on display starting at 9:15 p.m.
Like fireworks displays across the nation, last year’s celebration was cancelled because of COVID concerns. This July 4th bash is just another sign that the new normal is starting to look like the old normal.
----
The Pig Daddy of Them All (see what I did there) is coming back, too. Pig on the Pond was a COVID casualty last year, and the event is coming back this year on Oct. 15–17. The event has been around for more than 20 years, and it is safe to say that it is the biggest event of the year in this area. Besides providing good barbeque (the pigs would probably argue this point), live entertainment, carnival rides and a good time for our community, the festival serves a worthy community purpose.
The non-profit that organizes the event, Project Scholars, uses the funds raised to award four $10,000 scholarships to South Lake students.
Helping kids and eating barbeque. Can post-COVID life get any better?
Jim Gouvellis is the publisher of the Clermont News Leader. You can reach him at jgouvellis@clermontnewsleader.com.