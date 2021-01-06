The Clermont Knights placed second in the Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championship in December. The Knights were runner-up in the YCADA PW 2 Show Cheer Pee Wee Medium Division.
The three-day annual Pop Warner event was hosted by Florida Citrus Sports at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. It followed strict safety protocols, including mandatory mask-wearing except when performing, social distancing and limits on the number of participating teams.
“This has been a tough year and unfortunately many teams across the country have had to make the difficult decision to cancel their seasons. But for those teams in Pop Warner and across the broader cheer and dance community who had a season this fall, we wanted to make sure they all had an opportunity to participate in an event where they could celebrate the season and compete for a national title,” said Lisa Moroski, Pop Warner’s National Cheer & Dance Commissioner.
In this year’s event, Pop Warner cheer and dance teams had the opportunity to compete in five different age divisions (Mitey Mite, Jr. Pee Wee, Pee Wee, Jr. Varsity, Varsity and Challenger) and 12 different skill levels (PW 1, PW 2, PW 3, PW 4, Sideline Performance Cheer, Core Cheer, Non-Mount 1, Non-Mount 2, Non-Mount 3, Pom Performance, Theme Dance and Hip Hop).