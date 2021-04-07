The Florida Department of Transportation’s Alert Today Florida program recently honored the city of Clermont with a Community Champion Award for its significant contributions to bicyclist safety. Clermont was one of 23 communities awarded. the only city recognized in Lake County, it was one of just three cities in Central Florida, to make the list.
Clermont Interim City Manager Susan Dauderis and Mayor Tim Murry acknowledged the accomplishment during Florida Bicycle Month at the March 23 City Council meeting.
“The City of Clermont appreciates this state recognition,” Dauderis said. “As the Choice of Champions, we will continue to be champions for bicyclist safety.”
This was the first time FDOT gave out the awards. To qualify, localities had to have been designated a Bicycle Friendly Community through the League of American Bicyclists’ Bicycle Friendly America Program, as well as on Alert Today Florida’s High Priority Counties list.
Clermont has earned several recognitions in the past, including its 2018 designation as a Florida Trail Town by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Florida Greenways & Trails System.
Clermont is located in the middle of Florida’s Coast-to-Coast Connector, which is funded to eventually connect the trails continuously from the west coast (St. Petersburg) to the east coast (Titusville).
Clermont’s scenic, paved, multi-use trails offer residents and visitors alike an opportunity to explore Central Florida.
