Maritza Rivera is the new executive director of Clermont Main Street, an organization comprised of downtown businesses. She began on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
“I look forward to working with Clermont Main Street and continuing to foster the relationship between the organization and the City of Clermont,” remarks Rivera. “I am passionate about our downtown and cannot wait to see our continued growth through business development, events and more.”
She brings more than 15 years of experience in event and program management within government and nonprofits, most recently serving as program manager with the City of Clermont.
“Maritza brings the energy and firepower of a seasoned events professional coupled with years of working within the municipality framework,”said Clermont Main Street Vice President Darren Johnson. “She is the perfect complement to grow and expand the newly reformed Clermont Mainstreet Program.”
Clermont Main Street President Kimberly Grogan added that Rivera is the perfect choice to continue Clermont Main Street’s initiatives of elevating its historic downtown and encouraging visitors to return.
Rivera previously served on the Clermont Main Street Board of Directors as an ex-officio member with the City of Clermont. She has been a part of the rebranding efforts and has assisted with monthly and signature events.
ABOUT CLERMONT MAIN STREET
Clermont Main Street is a nonprofit composed of downtown business owners and operators passionate about investing in the longstanding heart of Clermont, with its four key pillars that include design, economic vitality, historic preservation, and promotions.
