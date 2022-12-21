Clermont Main Street has launched a new T-shirt line available exclusively in downtown shops.
“Residents and visitors have been asking for something that represents our vibrant city for some time now and we are thrilled to be able to bring that to fruition with our new Clermont Main Street T-shirts,” said Clermont Main Street Executive Director Maritza Rivera.
Two different styles of shirts feature the Clermont Main Street logo and charms representing every aspect of the Gem of the Hills and Lure of the Lake brand.
“It was important for us to showcase everything that encompasses our downtown businesses,” notes Clermont Main Street President Kimberly Grogan. “The charms represent each business we have, whether it’s a restaurant, clothing boutique or athletics, it’s all there.”
Clermont Main Street T-shirts are available at Dash Sports, The Orange Blossom Belle and Sunshine Book Co. for $20.
ABOUT CLERMONT MAIN STREET
Clermont Main Street is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt nonprofit composed of Downtown Clermont business owners, local businesses and individuals.
It is more than a merchant’s or business association, it is a volunteer-driven organization working to revitalize and amplify the health and economic vitality of Downtown Clermont.