“Does anybody remember how they felt in April of 2020?” asked Clermont Main Street Board President Kimberly Grogan as she addressed the audience gathered at the city center on Jan. 19. She was there as Clermont Main Street presented its State of the City address. “I remember being a bit scared for my business and my future. I remember saying, ‘I want to come out of whatever this slowdown is – but only stronger and better.’”
Grogan owns Dash Sports in downtown Clermont and is co-owner of FloDash Events, which produces running events all over Lake County.
She stated she didn’t exactly know what coming out of the slowdown would look like, but said it has turned out to be the start of something great.
What that “something great” turned out to be came about because in addition to herself, a handful of people, would come together with ideas and a commitment to re-energize downtown Clermont.
“We started to rebrand the former Clermont Downtown Partnership when we were introduced to the Main Street America organization,” Grogan said. “We researched the program and liked the framework that it provided. We wanted to expand our board to people outside the downtown district and put a system of checks and balances in place to give us direction and assess our initiatives.”
It was mostly a smooth transition becoming a Main Street community, she said, because “many of the pieces” were already in place.
Following a video presentation, Grogan introduced the CMS leadership team, noting that these people were a group of people who don’t like to sit still.
“They give their energy and expertise, and they are all invested in making downtown Clermont a great place to work, play and stay,” she said.
From there, through several speakers, presentations and videos to illustrate how Main Street America has a framework for revitalization that includes “four pillars” was introduced:
- Organization
- Promoti
- Design
- Economic Vitality
“We needed to dive into what makes downtown Clermont stand out from other downtown communities,” said Grogan. She mentioned that in early planning stages, Prismatic, an Orlando branding and marketing agency, was hired to help Clermont Main Street develop its creative strategy. “We all agreed that the hills and the lakes are a big part of our charm and what sets us apart from other communities nearby. We chose our taglines ‘Gem of the Hills. Lure of the Lake’ to celebrate those qualities that make us unique.”
MISSION AND VISION
To that mix, were new vision and mission statements, with the mission statement of bringing Clermont together through active community engagement that revitalizes the historic downtown, celebrates its history, fosters innovation and creativity, and grows the local economy for the benefit and enjoyment of residents and visitors alike.
The vision statement calls Clermont a lively and welcoming central Florida gem where miles of scenic lakefront and trails connect to a vibrant historic downtown and the authentic Clermont experience. The latter, according to Grogan, was credited to Darren Johnson, CMS vice president; Johnson is owner of Clermont Brewing Company and The Southern on 8th.
Others who spoke included Jill Swidler, who gave an overview of the promotions committee, and who introduced members of Prismatic, who presented the strategic rebranding plan; Jeff Powell of the design committee, who gave an overview of downtown design projects, murals, public arts, historic village collaboration; and South Lake Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dave Colby, who spoke of the CMS plans for economic vitality.
There also was the invitation to join the committee.
“This CMS Board and the committee members have put a lot of hard work into this organization. We expect 2023 to be a great year for our events, our members and the Clermont community, said Grogan. “We invite you to get involved by becoming a member of Clermont Main Street and by joining one of our four committees.”
ABOUT CLERMONT MAIN STREET
Clermont Main Street is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit. Meetings are held 8-9:30 a.m., the third Wednesday of each month at the Clermont Brewing Company, 750 W. Desoto St.
Phone: 352-995-7799 (ask for Maritza Rivera)
email: Director@ClermontDowntown.com
website: www.clermontmainst.com
www.ClermontDowntownPartnership.com