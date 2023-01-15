Clermont Main Street, an organization comprised of downtown businesses, will host its inaugural State of Clermont Main Street starting 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Clermont City Center, 620 W. Montrose St.
“As we close out 2022, our first full year as an official Main Street program, we have much to be appreciative of,” said Clermont Main Street Vice President Darren Johnson. “We have put in place a strong board, created the four pillar committees, engaged public participation, hired a new, dynamic Executive Director, and drafted an achievable work plan and blueprint for the future of Downtown Clermont.
“While we have accomplished much in putting the organization and team together, the real work is ahead of us, that is putting the plan into action,” he said. “We encourage all Clermont residents to get involved and help revitalize our downtown into a destination everyone can be proud of.”
The event will highlight the history of the organization, the achievements of the past year and the plan for the future.
“We are just beginning to make an impact in the community and we cannot wait to see how our efforts grow in the upcoming year,” said Clermont Main Street President Kimberly Grogan.
WHAT TO EXPECT
Downtown businesses will be on hand ahead of the event in an expo setting for community members to discover.
“We want to highlight the incredible businesses we have right here in downtown Clermont at our Inaugural State of Clermont Main Street,” said Maritza Rivera, Clermont Main Street executive director. “Clermont has unique shops, delicious food and truly something for everyone to discover and we really want to showcase that within the community.”
WANT TO ATTEND?
The event is free to the community; however, registration is encouraged. Attendees can register for the event at: https://bit.ly/StateofCMS
Amanda Nethero is Marketing Director, Clermont Main Street. She is also the founder and president of New Height Communications, and prior to that handled news releases for the South Lake Chamber of Commerce.
Phone: 407-433-6048
website: marketing@clermontdowntown.com